Banijay Announces Four Seasons Of ‘MasterChef’ In India

Banijay confirmed that four seasons of MasterChef were commissioned in India.

Produced by Endemol Shine India for Innovative Film Academy (IFA), the four iterations will be filmed in Bangalore and will be adapted to the individual cultures of each region.

MasterChef India Tamil will be hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, while MasterChef India Telugu will be hosted by actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Prithviraj Sukumaran will present MasterChef India Malayalam, and actor Kichcha Sudeep will host MasterChef India Kannada. All four adaptations will launch later in the year.

Abhishek Rege CEO at Endemol Shine India, stated, “MasterChef has set unprecedented benchmarks globally and we can confidently say that the show’s regional adaptations have surpassed the benchmark in terms of production quality, content and the contestants. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with IFA to bring MasterChef in not just one but four regional languages. We are confident that these four seasons will be instant hits amongst millions of households.”

Lucas Green, global head of Content Operations at Banijay, remarked, “The appeal of MasterChef extends globally and its adaptability as a format allows us to celebrate unique gastronomic excellence not just from country to country, but throughout different regions. As a group, we are able to utilize our world-class local production expertise to deliver four culturally-relevant brilliant new series, while uncovering some of the best home cooks the nation has to offer.”