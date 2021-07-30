Wiser Films Inks Distribution Deal With Bohemia Media For ‘When We Speak’

Wiser Films struck a new distribution agreement with Bohemia Media for When We Speak.

Directed by Tasneem Brooker, co-founder of Wiser Films, the feature documentary tells the story of three women who were at the center of high-profile exposés: Hollywood actress Rose McGowan (pictured), intelligence officer Katharine Gunn, and ex-Oxfam manager Helen Evans. The film reveals what drove each of them to speak out and the repercussions it had on their lives.

Brooker remarked, “It’s been such a privilege to tell the stories behind the actions of these hugely courageous women. We’re particularly proud of When We Speak as it also shows the breadth of output and ambition we have at Wiser Films. From popular returnable formats that bring true diversity into traditionally homogenous environments to access driven premium feature docs and series, our diverse voices at Wiser Films have many more stories to tell.”

Bohemia Media’s Phil Hunt added, “Bohemia is delighted to be releasing such an important film about these strong single-minded women. With so much corruption, mistrust in government and divided societies, we must support those that speak up and stop harm.”

Wiser Films also announced that its returning series The Car Years is being represented by BossaNova Media for international distribution. The series currently airs on ITV4 in the U.K.