Up The Ladder: Univision

Univision Holdings announced new appointments to the Streaming leadership team.

Augusto Rovegno has been named senior vice president, Acquisitions and SVOD Programming. Rovegno will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring tentpole content for both the AVOD and SVOD tiers of Univision’s global streaming service.

Cameron Carr has been brought on as executive vice president, Data and Insights, Streaming. Carr will oversee the Data Analytics functions for all Univision Streaming including AVOD, SVOD, and all other digital platforms.

Mariela Stescobich will serve as senior vice president of Marketing, User Growth and Retention for AVoD. She will be responsible for driving customer acquisition and retention for PrendeTV, including the future global AVOD tier, as well as other ad-supported digital tiers.

Daniel Sanders joins the team as senior vice president, Engineering, Streaming, overseeing the development of streaming technology platforms and services.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision, stated, “I am immensely proud of the strides we have taken thus far in Univision’s streaming evolution, including building an innovative platform, engaging renowned creators and setting the foundation for what will be the largest offering of Spanish-language content globally. I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome these industry professionals who are now part of our streaming dream team, at this pivotal point in Univision’s transformation. Each of them brings a unique perspective that will strengthen our position as a global streaming leader.”