Tubi Signs Content Deal With STXfilms

Tubi closed an exclusive content deal with film studio STXfilms.

As part of the latest agreement, Tubi’s content offering expands with titles such as I Feel Pretty and The Edge of Seventeen, among others.

Starting August 1, Tubi will also be the exclusive AVoD home to documentary Into the Lost Desert (pictured). From Empty Quarter Studios, the film follows extreme desert explorer Max Calderan as he crosses the Rub’ al Khali on foot, braving the extreme heat, shifting sand dunes, and variety of wildlife.

The deal also includes Desierto with Gael Garcia Bernal, Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg, and The Happytime Murders with Melissa McCarthy, among others.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented, “Home to critically acclaimed films and audience favorites, STXfilms is a perfect partner to help us bring this multifaceted slate to our viewers. Viewers will soon enjoy a strong lineup of talent-driven cinematic storytelling, with many titles exclusively free on Tubi.”

David Spiegelman, president of Domestic TV, Digital Distribution & Home Entertainment Sales, STX Entertainment, commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tubi to bring our movies to their growing audience. Bringing these films to Tubi audiences is an important addition to our release strategy and we are elated to have the opportunity to expand and enhance the ancillary lives of these crowd-pleasing films.”