Paper Entertainment To Develop ‘Your Eyes’

Julien Leroux’s Paper Entertainment revealed its first project in development, Your Eyes.

Written by Isis Davis (pictured), who was part of the writing team for Killing Eve, the series reflects on family, race, and identity, through a story centered around an unconventionally diverse modern family. The series follows Black rights activist Yinka Oppong and her Rastafarian husband Paul as they wait on the adoption list for years. Sixteen years later, the two have three children: their adopted white son, Benny, and Black biological twins, Theo and Lola. When Paul gets a new job, they move to an affluent, predominantly white town where they must fight to stay together.

Your Eyes is based on the feature film and series Il a déjà tes yeux, created by Lucien Jean-Baptiste, Sébastien Mounier, and Marie-Françoise Colombani.

Julien Leroux, founder and CEO of Paper Entertainment, stated, “We are thrilled to be working on Your Eyes – a series which addresses essential conversations surrounding the major issue of systemic racism. Isis is the absolute perfect voice for the series. She brings her own unique, personal background and life experience to explore the themes of racial identity, belonging, class and location.”

Isis Davis added, “As a mixed-race woman growing up in the 90’s, I experienced prejudice because my parents were a different race from me. Now, I have two beautiful little girls of different races, one brown and one white and that is why this project is so close to my heart! I am delighted to be working with the wonderful team at Paper Entertainment and I am excited to be bringing such a poignant story to the screen.”