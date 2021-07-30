HBO Max Greenlights Spanish-Language Comedy ‘No Activity’

HBO Max ordered the new Spanish-language comedy series No Activity.

Produced by Warner Bros. ITVP, and based on the Australian series of the same name, the comedy follows two detectives on a routine stakeout, two female officers working the station switchboard, and a couple of crooks. When nothing happens, they share stories about everything from their personal lives to their oddities and secrets.

Arturo Valls and Carlos Areces (pictured) star as the undercover cops. The cast also includes Pilar Castro, Adriana Torrebejano, Toni Acosta, and Omar Banana.

Sebastián Moguilevsky, managing director Warner Bros ITVP Spain, commented, “Since we started this project, we knew we had something very special. No Activity’s humor lies within the character’s relationships, their interactions with each other and the seemingly meaningless conversations they have whilst having to wait around. The secret of the series relies on the combination of a very powerful script and phenomenal comedic acting, luckily for us we have both.”

Miguel Salvat, executive producer for HBO Max, added, “No Activity is an opportunity for the great comedy names in Spain to let loose and demonstrate their enormous talents to audiences. We know this is a format that has had great success globally and now, in the very capable hands of some of Spain’s best and brightest comedic talent on and off screen, I am sure it will be a hit here as well.”