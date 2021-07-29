VIS Signs First-Look Deal With Pablo Illanes

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, struck a first-look deal with Chilean writer and filmmaker Pablo Illanes.

In addition to writing novels and directing feature films, Illanes, CEO of Arrebato Films, has created several successful series and telenovelas, including Adrenalina and Machos. The new deal with VIS encompasses the development of original scripted series and documentaries.

Fernando Gastón, VP of Content, VIS Americas, commented, “When our studio began, we envisioned a business model based partnerships with the most prominent talent to produce both local and global content to enhance our pipeline. Pablo’s talent, originality and experience in creating successful content globally is key for our studio to continue to develop the best and most varied content for global audiences.”

Illanes added, “As a creator, this agreement presents an exciting challenge. At the same time, it also offers the unique possibility to create new exciting, impactful stories that are set to become favorites among different audiences.”