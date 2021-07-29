Star Media Teams Up With Education VoD Platform Lingopie

Star Media secured a deal with the international educational VoD platform Lingopie.

As part of the partnership, over thirty films and series from Star Media will be available to Lingopie users in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Aimed at making the language-learning process easy and enjoyable, the VoD platform offers users the service of learning languages through films and TV series.

The deal includes projects such as The Life and Adventures of Mishka Yaponchik (pictured), Island of the Unwanted, Wartime Laws, The Romanovs, and The Great War.

Ksenia Kalistratova, head of Sales at Star Media, commented, “It is important for Star Media to see the company’s content as having not only entertainment but also educational potential. Now users from all over the world can learn foreign languages with our films and series using Lingopie. Thirty-three of our projects in different languages are now available on the platform, and everyone can find something to their liking.”

David Datny, co-founder and CEO at Lingopie, stated, “We are happy to partner with Star Media to bring their content to Lingopie users. We hope this relationship wll grow as we grow as a company and can provide our users with the high-quality content from their exclusive programming.”