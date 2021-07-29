NATPE Streaming Plus Returns September 14

NATPE Streaming Plus announced the first wave of speakers and participants for the third annual streaming event.

With the theme of “Choosing a Streaming Lane,” NATPE Streaming Plus will offer keynotes and panel sessions to discuss the state of streaming media. Confirmed speakers include executives from HBO Max, MAG Consulting, Roku, Tubi, Univision, and ViacomCBS Streaming, among others.

NATPE Streaming Plus will take place on September 14, 2021, as a hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual elements. The in-person portion will occur live from the W Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “Over the five decades that NATPE has stood as a constant in television, we have seen countless innovations that have shifted the way we do business. We are proud to be a home for content. As we move towards third year of Streaming Plus, we are honored to be the go-to event for the evolving streaming industry.”