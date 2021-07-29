MADD Entertainment’s ‘Love Is In The Air’ Debuts In Puerto Rico

MADD Entertainment’s Love Is In The Air launched in Puerto Rico on July 14, 2021.

Broadcast under the title Me Robaste el Corazon, the series debuted with a two-hour special premiere that averaged a 26.5 percent share in all households, and the second episode achieved a 30 percent share.

Produced by MF Yapim, Love Is In The Air originally aired on FOX in Turkey. The Turkish drama series has since been picked up in more than 60 territories around the world, by broadcasters such as Mediaset in Western Europe, Shahid in MENA, and Fox Network Group in CIS and Baltic territories.

Ates Ince, managing director at MADD Entertainment, commented, “We knew we had something special when new episodes became worldwide Trending Topics with more than five million tweets from all over Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, in 30 countries right after the Turkish broadcast. The series is already a hit in Spain, Italy, and MENA. I’m not surprised to see it launch so strong in Latin America!”