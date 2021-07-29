Bomanbridge Inks Distribution Partnership With EPIC

Bomanbridge Media entered a global distribution partnership with the Indian infotainment channel EPIC, part of IN10 Media Network.

As part of the agreement, Bomanbridge will exclusively sell over 500 hours of original Indian content from EPIC’s catalogue, including series such as Raja Rasaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan and Regiment Diaries. The partnership will also explore co-production opportunities and other mutually beneficial IP projects.

At the start of the partnership, Bomanbridge announced its first milestone deal for the factual documentary special Royal Enfield – Brands of India with SBS Australia. The documentary tells the unique story of the legendary brand Royal Enfield, the vintage motorcycle company with an English pedigree but an Indian upbringing. The program will air later in the year.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, remarked, “We are so impressed with the growth of IN10 Media Network’s channels and overall service expansion. It’s clear to us they are ambitious and we are keen to share this adventure with them, support the growth through sales of their high quality content, and embark on a new slate of projects together.”

Mansi Darbar, Network VP – Corporate Strategy & Development at IN10 Media Network, commented, “We are elated to partner with Bomanbridge Media, whose expertise will take our flagship channel EPIC’s premium content to a global audience. At the Network, we are committed to associate with captivating content which has a universal appeal and caters to a wide set of viewers. This strategic partnership strengthens our commitment towards factual content.”