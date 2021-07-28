WildBrain Television Commissions ‘The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy’

WildBrain Television commissioned The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy.

Produced by Lopii Productions, the cabaret-style preschool series is hosted by drag duo Fay Slift and Fluffy Souffle. With puppet friends and special guests, they encourage inclusivity and kindness through community, stories, and song.

Production on The Fabulous Show started on July 13, 2021, in Toronto. The series will debut on WildBrain TV’s Family Jr channel in early 2022.

Sinking Ship Entertainment will handle distribution.

Katie Wilson, VP, Channels and Curation at WildBrain Television, said, “This is such a positive and joyful series that focuses on the importance of inclusivity, kindness and community. Fay and Fluffy are standout entertainers with a passion for reading, who bring infectious fun to story time with songs and silliness along the way. Audiences at home and in the studio are in for a real treat.”

Rennata and Georgina Lopez, executive producers of the series and founders of Lopii Productions, added, “We can’t wait to create this adorable series with Family Jr.! Fay and Fluffy represent all that we love and stand for at Lopii Productions – being kind, celebrating and loving yourself and making sure everyone is included!”