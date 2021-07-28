WarnerMedia’s ‘On The Job’ To Premiere On HBO GO In Southeast Asia

WarnerMedia confirmed that On The Job, a new series from the Philippines, will debut on HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in September.

Produced by Reality Entertainment and Globe Studios, the crime thriller revolves around crime syndicates that release prison inmates to carry out political assassinations. At the same time, the crime syndicates are led by politicians. Filmed in the Philippines, the limited series is in both English and Filipino.

Executive producers include Ronald “Dondon” Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joe Caliro and Quark Henares.

In addition to its availability on HBO GO, On The Job will air at a later date on the region’s HBO channel.

Magdalene Ew, head of Content – Entertainment for India, Southeast Asia and Korea at WarnerMedia, remarked, “Since 2013, when part of the story was released theatrically, interest in this project has been really high. We’re so pleased to offer HBO GO audiences a first look at On The Job as a limited series, one of our first from the Philippines. It is the work of some of the country’s top creative and storytelling talent.”