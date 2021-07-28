Up The Ladder: BET

BET promoted Nadja Webb to executive vice president, Programming Business Operations.

In her newly expanded role, Webb will now oversee BET’s Scripted Programming operations, including Development, Casting, and Current for BET and BET+. She will also continue to oversee Programming Operations and Business and Legal Affairs for all BET brands.

Prior to her most recent post at BET, Webb held various roles within Viacom, including senior vice president and deputy general counsel for the BALA team that supported mTV, VH1, Logo, and other brands.

Scott Mills, president of BET, said, “BET commissions more Black scripted series than any other company – 14 in 2021 alone. Aligning our extremely talented scripted creative executives with Nadja’s great business and operations acumen will allow us to continue to deliver the hit scripted series our audiences love across our platforms.”

Webb remarked, “I have had the privilege of partnering with BET’s scripted department for years, and have tremendous appreciation for their creativity, insights and talent relationships. In this expanded role, I am extremely excited to bring my business and operations expertise to lead the extraordinary work this talented, creative team does.”