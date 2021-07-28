Prime Entertainment Group Inks Deal With RTHK For ‘Vanille, A Caribbean Tale’

Prime Entertainment Group signed an agreement with Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) for Vanille, A Caribbean Tale.

Produced by Folimage, the short animated film follows Vanille, a nine-year-old girl who is forced to spend the summer in Guadeloupe with her aunt. During the holiday, Vanille dives into an adventure full of mysteries, charming characters, and a magical flower.

Recently, Vanille, A Caribbean Tale won the Cristal for a TV Production award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We are glad to enrich our animation catalog, as it allows us to offer strong and authentic animated programs to our international partners.”