Carmen DiRienzo: 1955-2021

Carmen Marie DiRienzo Carmody, an attorney and former VP at WNET Group, passed away on July 19, 2021, following a battle with cancer and other health complications. She was 65 years old.

From 1995 to 2006, DiRienzo served as VP and managing director of Corporate Affairs for WNET, until going on to become founding president and CEO of Vme Media, which launched in 2007.

Prior to WNET, she earned her juris doctorate with honors from George Washington University. She was an attorney in private practice, and she specialized in labor and employment law for the broadcast and entertainment industry.

DiRienzo also served on the boards of Ballet Hispanico, St. Bernadette Catholic Academy, and the U.S. Advisory Board of IESE Graduate School of Business of the University of Navarre in Barcelona.

DiRienzo is survived by her mother, Lucretia DiRienzo, and her husband, Thomas J. Carmody, as well as her stepsons and their children. She is also survived by her sister, Joan, and her brother Louis, and her nieces and nephews.