Banijay France Acquires DMLS TV

Banijay France announced the acquisition of DMLS TV.

Founded over 20 years ago by Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Vergne, DMLS TV continues to be a leader in music and entertainment. With its network of French and international artists, the multi-platform business has produced brands such as La Chanson Secrète (The Secret Song) and Duos Mystères (Mystery Duos), among others. DMLS TV is also the volunteer executive producer on the charity event Les Enfoirés. This latest acquisition for Banijay France diversifies the group’s offering in the region.

Co-founders Marcassus and Vergne will report to Banijay France CEO Francois de Brugada (pictured).

Francois de Brugada remarked, “As we continue to wide our offering in France and cement our stronghold in the market, DMLS TV is the perfect addition. Aligned in our commitment to high-quality, unscripted hits, Anne and Mathieu further bolster our entertainment and music catalogue and I’ve no doubt their titles have the capacity to travel the group worldwide.”

Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Verge stated, “It’s great to be part of Banijay, the largest international player in the market. As part of this partnership, we are looking forward to enjoying access to the business’ extensive catalogue, to provide solutions to all our broadcast and streaming partners. This is also a wonderful opportunity for DMLS TV’s titles to travel the world, while we continue to be a home for artists and the volunteer executive producer of the annual charity event, Les Enfoirés, alongside a number of other projects.”