WarnerMedia Kids & Family Adds New Series To Cartoonito’s Preschool Slate

WarnerMedia Kids & Family boosted its preschool slate for Cartoonito with four new series.

Dylan (pictured) has been recently greenlit for Cartoonito. Developed by 9 Story Media Group and produced by Brown Bag Films, the CG-animated interactive comedy follows a highly imaginative striped dog who is eager to play pretend. With basic props and great friends, Dylan transforms the ordinary into extraordinary adventures.

Coming from Acamar Films, in association with Brown Bag Films, Bing follows the title character, a lovable preschooler, who tackles new experiences with his friend Flop.

Odo is produced by Sixteen South and Letko. The preschool animated series portrays Odo the owl, one of the little campers at the Forest Camp for Young Birds.

Produced by Zinkia Entertainment, Pocoyo presents a curious little boy, along with his best friends, as he discovers the world around him.

Dylan, Bing, Odo, and Pocoyo will launch as part of the preschool programming block this fall on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.