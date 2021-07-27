Rakuten TV Launches Linear Channel Rakuten Stories

Rakuten TV rolled out its free linear channel Rakuten Stories.

Focused on a range of stories told through a sporting lens, Rakuten Stories launched with exclusive documentaries, including Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, Ride Your Dream, Break Point: A Davis Cup Story, and Serge Ibaka – Anything Is Possible, among many others.

Rakuten Stories also recently debuted the docu-series The Giants (pictured). The series tells the incredible careers of sumo legends Konishiki, Musashimaru, Takamiyama, and Akebono.

The new channel will also soon present Ona Carbonell: Starting Over, which follows the Olympic synchronized swimmer, and Champions, which features heroes across generations in women’s football.