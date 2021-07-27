‘My Life is Murder’ Returns to Acorn TV On August 30

Acorn TV will stream the second season of My Life is Murder starting August 30, 2021.

Produced by Greenstone TV for TVNZ and Acorn TV, in association with Network 10, the Acorn TV Original series stars Lucy Lawless as a retired detective, Alexa Crown, who returns to her Kiwi roots and is unable to resist looking into a bizarre unsolved murder.

Lawless will be joined by Madison Feliciano, as well as several other former cast mates, with newcomers to the cast including Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu.