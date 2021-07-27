Gusto TV Lands Africa With AVO TV

Gusto TV entered a new partnership with AVO TV, expanding into Africa for the first time.

Gusto TV joins the more than 100 African and international TV channels offered by AVO TV. The free streaming app’s audience will have access to Gusto TV’s programming, with titles like One World Kitchen, Flour Power, and much more.

Gusto TV will also present two new anthology series, America’s Most Delicious and The 3 Best, this summer. Additional series will be rolled out in the fall.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “We’re looking forward to being a part of AVO TV’s launch into Nigeria, as it is our first African market. Nigerian audiences will be able to enjoy Gusto TV content for free at home, as well as in the many global markets where AVO TV has launched.”

Awaes Jaswal, CEO of AVO TV, added, “AVO TV is delighted to welcome Gusto TV, a leading innovative food TV channel, to our list of first-class content partners. Partnering with Gusto allows us to bring international content that engages global audiences via inspiring in-studio cooking series and documentaries to our viewers. This further strengthens our AVO TV content strategy of offering multi-genre content on the AVO TV free streaming App, which already offers over 100 Live TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content — and we continue to grow.”