Banijay Rights Secures ‘LEGO Masters’ Adaptation In China

Banijay Rights confirmed a new adaptation of LEGO Masters in China.

Following a deal brokered by Huo Yuan Media, Long Qing Media has been commissioned to produce the show for Shenzhen TV. With production underway, the hit entertainment show presents pairs of contestants who compete against each other in building awesome designs and brick builds.

With this latest commission, LEGO Masters has been adapted for 15 markets, including New Zealand, Spain, and Norway. The format was originally created by Tuesday’s Child Television and the LEGO Group.

Banijay oversees global distribution of the format and finished tape.

Simon Cox, SVP Acquisitions at Banijay Rights, commented, “Taking proven hit LEGO Masters to a market like China marks a milestone moment for this incredibly warm, creative and joyful competition show that continues to build global momentum. We know this program will resonate strongly with a Chinese audience and we’re incredibly excited to work with our partners Shenzhen TV, Long Qing Media, Huo Yuan Media and the LEGO Group to make this happen.”

Tony Zhang, executive producer and vice president at Long Qing Media, stated, “We are thrilled to produce this show. The LEGO Brand has a huge fan base in the Chinese market and all our teams are big LEGO fans. We want to bring this creativity, enthusiasm, and positive spirit experiences together to audiences.”