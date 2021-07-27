All3Media Brings On Presale Partners For ‘Angela Black’

All3Media International signed on presale partners in several key territories for Angela Black.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the new psychological thriller stars Joanne Froggatt as Angela, a suburban housewife, whose perfect life isn’t all that it appears. Behind the façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is the victim of domestic abuse and trapped in a relationship she cannot escape. When approached by a private detective who shares her husband’s darkest secrets, she will risk everything to fight against the man who has tormented her.

Angela Black has been picked up by Amazon Prime Video for Nordic territories, RTL for German-speaking rights, and HBO Europe for Spain, Portugal, and CEE territories. TV and digital presales were also secured in Europe with BeTV for French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg, RTL for the Netherlands, Nova TV for Greece and Cyprus, NPO for the Netherlands, VRT for Belgium, and TV+ for Turkey and Cyprus.

Additionally, Orange nabbed the premiere of the series in France, while further deals were inked with TVN for New Zealand, Stan for Australia, and CBC in Canada.

Lastly, BBC Studio signed a pan-territory deal for BBC First in Asia, while Pumpkin Film picked up digital rights in China.