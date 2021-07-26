Xilam Animation’s Original Series Land On Disney+ And Netflix

Xilam Animation confirmed that its new original series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and Oggy Oggy will head to global platforms this summer.

Chip ‘n’ Dale heads to Disney+ on July 28, 2021. Fully produced by Xilam Studios, the series follows the two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, as they live the good life in a big city park and embark on sky-high adventures.

Oggy Oggy premieres on Netflix in the U.S. and around on the world on August 24. The animated series finds young Oggy freed from the tyranny of the cockroaches. Curious and daring, Oggy sets out on new adventures while helping his friends along the way.

Marc du Pontavice, founder and CEO at Xilam Animation, stated, “The launch of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and Oggy Oggy this summer is unprecedented on many levels and marks many significant milestones for Xilam. With Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, this is the first time Disney has entrusted a company based outside of the US or UK to fully create and produce a series based on one of their heritage brands.”

He continued, “Disney’s commission is also testament to Xilam’s unique know-how in the field of non-verbal slapstick comedy. With Oggy Oggy, it’s not often such a major initial commitment from Netflix is received, and this series also benefits from major R&D and art development at Xilam’s studios, resulting in a vivid CG world that’s heavily influenced by our extensive expertise and artistry in 2D animation.”