TV Producer Jesse Fawcett Launches Fireworks Media Group

Veteran television producer Jesse Fawcett established a new production company, Fireworks Media Group.

Based in North America, Fireworks Media Group will develop and produce premium unscripted and scripted content. The new company will produce the original series Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project (working title) for HGTV Canada, with Corus Studios distributing internationally. Fireworks also inked a first-look scripted development deal with social media sensation Kris Collins.

The company is also in production on sophomore seasons of real estate series Selling the Big Easy for HGTV in the U.S, and Corus Studios’ Big Timber, which airs on History in Canada and Netflix in the U.S. and internationally.

Fawcett stated, “Launching Fireworks will allow me to focus entirely on my US and Canadian-based productions, which is where my heart is. We’re hitting the ground running with an amazing slate of shows and an incredible production team. It’s an exciting time.”

Fawcett is well-known in the industry as co-founding partner of Essential Media Group, where he led North American operations until the company was sold to Kew Media. In 2020, Fawcett and Greg Quail re-acquired Essential’s assets from Kew and re-launched as EQ Media Group.