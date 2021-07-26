SPI International’s Dizi Channel Rolls Out On MEO

SPI International/FilmBox struck a distribution deal with MEO for its premium drama brand Dizi.

As part of the new deal, Dizi will launch as a linear channel and SVoD through MEO’s distribution networks. Launched in April 2019, Dizi presents a slate of acclaimed Turkish dramas, including Karadayi, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Black Money Love and Wings of Love.

Available in more than 50 countries, Dizi will be accessible to MEO subscribers on channel 77 and through MEO’s SVoD offering, with Portuguese subtitles.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to bring the mesmerizing world of Dizi to more Western European audiences through this agreement with our long-standing partners MEO in Portugal. Our Dizi brand is extremely well received across the globe and we are looking forward to witnessing Dizi’s Portuguese fan base grow as they tune into these engaging series.”

Tiago Silva Lopes, Consumer Products and Services Director at Altice Portugal, remarked, “The launch of Dizi Channel differentiates and diversifies MEO’s offer, allowing access, on the one hand, to content aimed at international fiction lovers and, on the other hand, to specific styles, such as series.”