Insight TV Partners With Xiaomi TV For FAST Channels

Insight TV teamed with up smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to deliver Insight TV’s FAST channels to Xiaomi mobile phones and televisions.

Xiaomi subscribers will be able to access channels such as lifestyle channel Insight TV and sports channel inTrouble. The distribution agreement also covers science and technology channel inWonder as well as nature and wildlife channel inWild.

Subscribers in India, Indonesia, Russia, and Spain will gain access starting in August 2021, with Europe and the rest of the world following in September and onwards.

Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales & Insight TV Studios U.S, said, “This is an ideal partnership for Insight TV. Our fast-growing channels focus on bringing quality entertainment to millennial and Gen Z audiences around this chimes with Xiaomi’s extraordinary growth with similar audiences around the world.”