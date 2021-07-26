Banijay Benelux Acquires Dutch Sports Producer Southfields

Banijay Benelux secured a majority stake in the Dutch sports producer Southfields.

Based at Banijay Benelux’s headquarters, Southfields will combine with EndemolShine Sport to strengthen the company’s position in the sports genre. The new production label will launch in its new capacity, delivering coverage, registrations, talk shows, and more.

Reporting to CEO Peter Lubbers, Ernst Veldkamp, Arthur Zuijderwijk, and Emiel Gobes will lead.

Peter Lubbers, CEO of Banijay Benelux, stated, “By bringing together the Netherlands’ two strongest sports production brands, we are even better positioned to serve the market with high-quality content in this field. It has always been our ambition to partner with every Dutch network and OTT platform, and with amazing talent at the helm, we have no doubt this will be the case, as we look ahead to a fantastic summer of sport.”

Ernst Veldkamp, general manager at Southfields, added, “In its new capacity, Southfields continues to focus on sports coverage, match registrations, talk shows, sports-related formats and sports documentaries. As part of Banijay Benelux, with its (international) network and excellent creativity and track record, the merger with EndemolShine Sport offers us more opportunities for the future. This combined with our drive, entrepreneurial approach and our talented and passionate employees, we expect to be able to further grow and better serve our customers. We are very much looking forward to the integration and the opportunities that this will offer.”