WarnerMedia OneFifty Acquires ‘A La Calle’ For HBO Max

HBO Max will stream A La Calle starting September 15, 2021, on International Day of Democracy.

Produced by Priority Pictures and Vitamin Productions in association with The Brakefield Company, the documentary portrays the efforts of Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. Directed by Nelson G. Navarrette and Maxx Caicedo, the film features exclusive interviews with key opposition figures such as Leopoldo López and Venezuelan democratic leader Juan Guaidó, among others.

Endeavor Content oversaw domestic sales for the film, and international rights are still available.

Navarrete and Caicedo stated, “OneFifty understands documentary films can be more than just art or entertainment, but a medium through which the world can learn about the most important sociopolitical issues of our time.”

Greg Little, executive producer at Priority Pictures, commented, “It is an honor to have the film premiere on HBO Max where audiences will now have the chance to experience this beautifully told, powerful story. Our hope is that A La Calle, raises critical awareness about the ongoing humanitarian and political crises in Venezuela.”