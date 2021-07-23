Up The Ladder: Touch A Life Productions

Touch A Life Productions brought on Sabrina Percario as a lead producer.

Originally from Brazil, Percario will develop film projects with the production company. The company currently has several films and TV projects in development.

Percario previously produced the film Be(lie)f with Quentin Lee Murphy. The film was selected at the Short Film Corner at Cannes this year. She is currently developing Living The Dream, a feature in which she also stars.

Percario commented, “As a lead producer at Touch A Life Productions, I feel honored and blessed to work with Raja Deka. We both share the same goal and mission in life, which is to touch people’s hearts with inspiring and uplifting stories.”