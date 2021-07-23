NBCU’s Peacock Streams ‘Ex-Rated’ With Andy Cohen In August

Peacock will launch the unscripted series Ex-Rated on August 12, 2021.

Produced by BBC Studios, and hosted by executive producer Andy Cohen, the new series features adult singles of all ages and backgrounds as they face candid feedback on sex and relationships.

The show also features Shan Boodram, an intimacy educator and relationship expert, who is also an ambassador for AIDS Healthcare Foundation and WomensHealth.gov.

Executive producers include showrunner Eric Pankowski, Ryan O’Dowd for BBC Studios, and Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft for Mighty Productions.