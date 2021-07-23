Blood Brothers: Malcom X & Muhammad Ali Heads To Netflix

Netflix will premiere Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali on September 9, 2021.

Directed by Marcus A. Clarke, the documentary shares the story of the friendship between these two iconic men: the outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the intellectual revolutionary who spoke against oppression. Producers on the film include Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, and Jason Perez.

The film is inspired by the book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith.

Marcus A. Clarke commented, “Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are two of the most iconic and revered African Americans of the twentieth century, and yet the depths of their friendship and the influence they had on each other is largely unknown. Blood Brothers provides a deeper understanding into what made these two men tick, the intense role faith played in their bond and ultimately how their budding friendship came to an abrupt end.”