Billie Eilish Cinematic Concert To Premiere On Disney+

Disney+ will premiere Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, the cinematic concert experience featuring Billie Eilish, on September 3, 2021.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the Disney+ original will showcase the musical artist performing every song from her new album, Happier than Ever, at the Hollywood Bowl. The special also includes animated elements and features INNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and others.

Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+, commented, “Billie has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to Disney+.”

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Branded Television, noted, “Billie’s musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation’s premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!”