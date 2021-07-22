Super Channel Commissions Go Button Media For ‘Secret Nazi Expeditions’

Go Button Media has been commissioned by Super Channel for the new series Secret Nazi Expeditions.

Secret Nazi Expeditions reveals the work of an elite team of scientists and scholars who scoured the globe in search of artifacts about the origin of the Aryan race. The history documentary series depicts how a difficult expedition to the Himalayas fueled Nazi racial doctrine and many other incidents.

Cineflix Rights also signed on as an international distribution partner.

Daniel Oron, co-founder of Go Button Media and executive producer on the series, remarked, “Super Channel has been an incredibly supportive broadcaster to our business this year, so we couldn’t be more pleased to move into production with them on this second history series. We are also thrilled to be working with Cineflix Rights for the first time. The team was extremely enthusiastic about this new series from the first conversation and, given Cineflix’s impressive track record and extensive international network, I have every confidence that Secret Nazi Expeditions will soon find a raft of excellent homes across the world.”

Jackie Pardy, chief content officer at Super Channel, commented, “Go Button Media has a knack for producing compelling and accessible documentary programming and we are excited to build on our existing relationship with this new series. Drawing on new evidence and original research, combined with expert commentary, rare archive film, contemporary footage and stylish recreations, Secret Nazi Expeditions will undoubtedly prove a big hit with our viewers.”