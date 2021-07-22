Rainmaker Content To Distribute Select Viaplay Originals

Rainmaker Content signed a content distribution deal with Nordic Entertainment Group.

As part of agreement, Rainmaker will serve as a worldwide distribution partner for select scripted Viaplay Originals. The deal includes Big Lars and Thunder in My Heart, as well as two upcoming series, Two Sisters and What About Monica.

NENT Group will retain the necessary rights for Viaplay’s existing and future markets.

Greg Phillips, co-CEO and founder of Rainmaker Content, said, “NENT Group has a growing line-up of extremely strong Viaplay Originals with wide international appeal. We are a young company with an exceptionally experienced and enthusiastic sales team and know that we will do a great job for NENT Group bringing these shows to the global stage. We are honored to have been entrusted with this new role.”