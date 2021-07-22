Movistar+ Releases ‘Las huellas de elBulli’ In October

Movistar+ will premiere Las huellas de elBulli (The Legacy of elBulli) in October.

Produced by TBS, and created by José Larraza, the original Movistar+ documentary portrays Ferran Adrià, the influential living chef. The documentary presents the personal legacy of Adrià, with testimonies from the elBulli team and participants in elBulli1846. Expert influencers, from artists and chefs, also share their commentary on the important mark left by Adrià.

Adrià commented, “Las Huellas de elBulli is a documentary that showcases the new generations. In addition, people who do not know elBulli will be able to enter it and discover why elBulli restaurant was, and is, so influential.”