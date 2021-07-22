GoQuest Media Closes Deal With MX Player For Ukrainian Dramas

GoQuest Media signed a licensing deal with Indian entertainment super app MX Player for two series.

MX Player secured the Indian rights to two Ukrainian dramas, Ruby Ring and I’m On Your Side, both produced by Media Group Ukraine.

Ruby Ring (pictured) tells a multi-layered story about two sisters, Ana and Yana, whose lives change drastically. Following events that alter their destiny, the two sisters are placed at a vital crossroads in which they are in conflict for the perfect life.

Romantic crime drama I’m On Your Side is based on the fairytale Beauty and the Beast. The series follows Anastasiya, who becomes an involuntary witness to a murder and gets drawn into the world of crime.

Mansi Shrivastav, SVP and head – Content Acquisitions & Alliances, at MX Player, commented, “International content is now widely accepted and available in India; at MX Player, we dub these in local languages so as to appeal to a wider set of audiences. After Korean and Turkish shows, there is a rising interest for Ukrainian dramas across the country, mainly because of how these stories depict the everyday lives of ordinary people and their trials and tribulations, making them relevant for viewers across the globe. Our association with GoQuest is yet another step in adding to our large catalogue of global content that Indian viewers can consume for free.”

Jimmy George, VP – Sales & Acquisitions, at GoQuest Media, added, “Our belief is that the appetite for foreign-language content will only grow as more and more streaming giants like MX Player want to provide variety to their subscribers. This belief is now strengthened with this deal. We are very excited to bring these titles home and couldn’t have found a better partner than MX Player to do it with.”