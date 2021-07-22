FilmRise Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights To ‘The Mediator with Ice-T’

FilmRise picked up the worldwide distribution rights to The Mediator with Ice-T, the court TV series from Jetmir Media.

Starring Grammy Award-winner Ice-T, The Mediator seeks resolutions between two feuding civilian parties in a court-like setting. Each party offers their perspective, and then Ice-T provides his recommendation on how to move forward. The series originally aired on FOX TV stations.

FilmRise will represent the series in all media worldwide, while Jetmir will retain U.S. broadcast syndication rights. The deal also includes the co-financing of 20 new episodes of the series.

Max Einhorn, senior vice president, Acquisitions & Co-Productions, at FilmRise, remarked, “Ice-T’s The Mediator is a perfect fit to our expanding slate of celebrity-hosted original series. We look forward to expanding its audience via streaming and creating more original episodes.”

Ice-T, host and executive producer, said, “Few if any TV shows can thrive without multiple outlets which FilmRise has and maintains globally. We also look forward to their creative input on new episodes.”

Andre Jetmir, show creator and executive producer, added, “FilmRise has the platforms and reach for immediate market penetration plus a keen understanding of the AVoD universe needed to make The Mediator a hit. They were the obvious choice.”