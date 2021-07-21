Pernel Media Produce ‘Meet the Vulture Families’ For France Télévisions

France Télévisions Group commissioned Pernel Media to produce Meet the Vulture Families (Bienvenue chez les vautours).

Directed by wildlife photographer Emmanuel Rondeau, the blue-chip wildlife documentary special looks at vultures as essential to wildlife ecosystems. The documentary will be filmed in the south of France over 12 months, looking at four different species of vulture: the griffon, black, Egyptian, and bearded vultures.

Samuel Kissous, president of Pernel Media, stated, “This important documentary further cements our move into premium natural history programming. We’re thrilled to be producing this film for France Televisions and also to have our new International Executive Producer, Celine Payot Lehmann as part of the team and working with our international partners on this unique project.”