MGM And Tresor TV Adapt ‘Generation Gap’ For Germany

MGM Television’s Global Formats licensed the Generation Gap format to Tresor TV for WDR in Germany.

Under the local title Das ist meine Zeit, the comedic variety series examines the divide between older and younger generations as they compete in challenges involving technology, pop culture references and more. WDR and Tresor TV recently finished production on the four-episode adaptation, which will premiere on WDR on August 20, 2021.

Axel Kuehn, MD of Tresor TV, said, “We believe that Generation Gap is the perfect format for the whole family, entertaining all generations from young to old. We are excited to be bringing this wonderful show to German screens on WDR and hope for many more projects together with Patrice and the entire team at MGM in the future.”

MGM’s Patrice Choghi added, “Axel, Peter and the entire team at Tresor have produced a great, lighthearted family show which captures the soul of the Generation Gap format. We are excited for the premiere on WDR and look forward to the continued expansion of the format around the globe.”