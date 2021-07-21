CBC/Radio-Canada And Super Channel Team Up With The BBC On ‘The North Water’

CBC/Radio-Canada and Super Channel teamed up with the BBC to release The North Water in Canada.

The U.K.-Canada co-production from Rhombus Media and See-Saw Films stars Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrel, and Stephen Graham in an Arctic nautical adventure. Set in the late 1850s, the series portrays a disgraced ex-army surgeon who joins a whaling expedition to the Arctic. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clearer, the crew is taken on a journey way beyond the safe moorings of civilization.

The North Water will debut in Canada on Super Channel Fuse on September 19, 2021. The wider Canadian release will include CBC TV, CBC Gem, ICI TÉLÉ, and ICI TOU.TV. The series will air in the U.K. on BBC Two in the fall, and in the U.S. on AMC+.

Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, commented, “In a borderless, global entertainment marketplace, The North Water exemplifies our strategy to collaborate to compete by joining forces and combining resources with broadcasters and producers in Canada, the UK and around the world to bring our audiences distinct, world-class storytelling.”

Don McDonald, president and CEO, Super Channel, said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with CBC/Radio-Canada and the BBC to bring this epic tale of murder, mystery and survival to Canadian audiences.”