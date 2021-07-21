Breakthrough And Vast Entertainment Deliver Holiday Romance Titles

Breakthrough Entertainment and Vast Entertainment partnered on three original holiday romance TV movies.

Both companies are expanding their development and distribution offering with Mistletoe and Molly, Christmas Beneath the Stars, and Secret Santa. All three films are executive produced and directed by Vast Entertainment’s Lane Shefter Bishop.

To date, UPtv picked up Mistletoe and Molly and Christmas Beneath the Stars for the U.S. Meanwhile, Super Channel secured all three titles for Canada.

Craig McGillivray, vice president of Distribution at Breakthrough Entertainment, remarked, “We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with Vast Entertainment, working together to feed the insatiable appetite for films of this genre. Our partnership with Vast Entertainment allows us to provide a continuous offering of high-quality holiday romance TV movies.”

Lane Shefter Bishop, CEO of Vast Entertainment, stated, “Our partnership with Breakthrough is opening the door for both our companies to tell these stories to audiences around the world. Whether we’re bringing words to screen through books or original screenplays, our relationship allows us to pool our resources and incredible expertise to form a production powerhouse in this space.”