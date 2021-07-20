Up The Ladder: Whistler Film Festival

The Whistler Film Festival Society (WFFS) promoted Angela Heck to the role of executive director.

With more than 20 years of experience in the film and entertainment industry, Heck has served in various capacities with WFFS, playing an instrumental role in the organization’s shift to a fully online festival and content summit in 2020. She will oversee and manage the programming, fundraising, and operations associated with the organization’s annual programming.

Ann Chiasson, chair of the Whistler Film Festival Society, commented, “We’re very excited to have Angela Heck move into this new role and look forward to harnessing her experience and steadfast dedication to the organization. Her experience, passion for storytelling, creative and market instincts, and business and industry acumen will serve our organization and programs well into the future.”

Heck remarked, “There has been a lot of innovation to our programming model over the past year, and I’m excited to continue working alongside WFF’s team of dedicated professionals to seize new opportunities to develop, engage and shine a light on the diverse voices of Canadian storytellers through our festival, our industry programming and talent development.”