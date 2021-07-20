Sundance Now Acquires British Remake Of ‘Call My Agent!’

Sundance Now secured the exclusive U.S. premiere rights to the British remake of Call My Agent!

Coming from BRON Studios, the British remake of Call My Agent! will maintain the sensibility and premise of the French series about the staff of a talent agency while taking a closer look at London culture, class inequality, and Britain’s entertainment relations to Hollywood in the U.S. The series will star Chelsea Crisp, Jack Davenport, and Lydia Leonard, among others, with cameos from Dominic West, Helena Bonham Carter, Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo, and many other celebrities.

AMC Networks’ streaming service will premiere the remake of the comedy series in 2022, after its U.K. world premiere.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming for Sundance Now, AMC Networks, commented, “Call My Agent! remains one of the most popular and talked about series globally, so Sundance Now is thrilled to bring our U.S. subscribers this highly-anticipated British reimagining. With its stellar cast and surprising cameos combined with John Morton’s unique British take on the series, our subscribers will be enthralled with this new series.”

David Davoli, president of Television for BRON Studios, added, “This sale to Sundance Now in the US builds on BRON’s already strong relationship with AMC Networks, and continues BRON television’s global mandate to identify, finance and produce European/U.K. IP that can be exploited in the U.S. and beyond.”