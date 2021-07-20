ScreenHits TV Teams Up With Germany’s Joyn

ScreenHits TV, the streaming aggregator in the U.S. and the U.K., will partner with Joyn, the joint venture from ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Discovery.

ScreenHits TV’s partnership with Joyn will showcase the SVoD and AVoD platform offerings, including series from ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery’s vast portfolio of content, as well as content providers such as Comedy Central and RedBull TV.

ScreenHits TV will provide users with an overview of all its partners’ content on its website and via its app, where users will be able to access Joyn originals and on-demand exclusives, including jerks and Doctor Who.

Rose Adkins Hulse, CEO of ScreenHits TV, commented, “Joyn has succeeded in becoming a truly local platform that has transformed German TV. This partnership will make it even easier for the millions of fans of its outstanding programming to easily locate its wide selection of popular, binge-worthy content. We are excited to be associated with this phenomenal brand.”

Constanze Gilles, senior vice president of Partnerships & Business Development for Joyn, added, “We are pleased to be able to offer our users additional quick access to our entertaining content like our famous Originals jerks or Slavik – Auf Staats Nacken. With the cooperation with ScreenHits TV, we are taking another step on our way to creating ‘Entertainment Comfort Zones’ for our viewers.”