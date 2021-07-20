Nippon TV Signs Co-Pro Deal With Envision Entertainment

Nippon TV inked a co-production deal with Envision Entertainment to develop scripted projects for the global market.

The first project to come out of the agreement is a crime drama inspired by the successful scripted format Double Booking, produced and broadcast by Nippon TV in 2020. The innovative takes place largely online, with a cast of international characters connecting with each other through the Internet to solve mysteries.

With this latest deal, Nippon TV and Envision Entertainment are aiming to develop a slate of projects based on Japanese properties with international appeal.

Michael Nakan (pictured on left), founder of Envision Entertainment, commented, “We’re thrilled to partner with one of Japan’s most storied media organizations, Nippon TV, and to work directly with Japanese creative talent to create innovative projects which are organic collaborations between Eastern and Western creatives. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Nippon TV to internationalize Japanese content and creatives.”

Sayako Aoki (pictured on right), business producer in International Business Development at Nippon TV, remarked, “The greatest asset we have is our in-house creators with their unique ideas and spirit of challenge which will be essential to this great opportunity. What we are planning to do is to combine a great story with an innovative format to deliver to the global market and I cannot wait to see how our story expands beyond borders.”