Drive scored pre-sales for two true-crime documentaries from FirstLook TV.

The second series of Made for Murder (pictured) was picked up by True Crime Network in the U.S., as well as by Sky Crime and the streaming service NOW in the U.K. and Ireland. The series features forensic psychologists who delve into the background evidence and life timelines of convicted murderers.

True Crime Network also nabbed season three of A Killer’s Mistake, which focuses on the key error killers made that led to their arrests.

Ben Barrett, joint managing director at Drive, stated, “We’re delighted to be supporting the financing of these returning series as well as distributing them globally. The interest in the true crime genre continues to grow and it’s good to be able to offer buyers content from one of the UK’s leading producers of true crime.”

Will Hanrahan, CEO of FirstLook TV, added, “These series are further evidence of how FirstLookTV can get content to viewers through collaboration with channels, distributors and fantastic industry colleagues. The series’ help cement us as one of the key suppliers of True Crime to UK and US broadcasters.”