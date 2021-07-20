ABC Commercial Extends Global License Deal For ‘The Wiggles’

ABC Commercial closed its exclusive global license deal with Australian children’s entertainment group The Wiggles.

The Wiggles signed with the commercial arm of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation back in 1991 for their self-titled album. Since then, ABC has served as the group’s local distributor. The deal extends the 30-year partnership and gives the commercial arm the worldwide distribution rights to the group’s TV content, productions, and music. The deal also includes the rights to future releases and the back-catalogue.

Andrew Lambert, general manager of ABC Commercial, commented, “ABC Commercial is pleased to extend our global partnership with The Wiggles. The Wiggles are the world’s most revered children’s entertainment group, universally celebrated by kids and parents alike both here in Australia and abroad, their music synonymous with the ABC brand. By extending our agreement for distribution rights to their award-winning catalogue of content, I am confident ABC Commercial will continue to build on their immense track-record of international success.”

Anthony Field, creator of The Wiggles, stated, “We’re thrilled to continue that relationship by providing our trusted partner ABC Commercial an extended agreement for the rights to our catalogue. We believe this will assist us in our goal in continuing to entertain young children and families everywhere.”