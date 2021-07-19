VIS And Leone Film Group Sign Content Deal

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, inked a long-term agreement with Italian production and distribution company Leone Film Group.

The deal covers the development and creation of Italian-language content, original, scripted, and unscripted formats. Further information on upcoming projects will be released soon.

Co-produced content will be distributed directly or indirectly through third parties by ViacomCBS Networks Italy.

Laura Abril, SVP & head of VIS EMEA and Asia, said, “We are thrilled to launch this important agreement between VIS and Leone Film Group, a leading company in Italy. At VIS we continue to collaborate with the most talented content creators around the world and this agreement aligns perfectly to our strategy. We can’t wait for these stories to come to life and reach the homes of our global audiences.”

Raffaella Leone, CEO of Leone Film Group, commented, “We are very proud to announce this important agreement with VIS, leading producer of premium global content. Together, we look forward to delivering original and innovative Italian projects distinguished by an international quality that will appeal to viewers everywhere and have the potential to be distributed worldwide.”