SynProNize Acquires Two Arabic Drama Series

SynProNize secured the distribution of two popular Arabic drama series.

The Dubai-based content distribution and production company will distribute Beirut Bride in Ghana. The series tells the challenging love story between businessman Fares and nightclub singer Soraya. Will their love be strong enough to withstand scrutiny from society and especially from Fares’ mother?

SynProNize will also distribute Al Nihaya (pictured) in Pakistan. Set in 2120, the drama series portrays a world that has been ravaged and left in ruins. Software engineer Zain attempts to counteract the impact of technology on the world, but everything changes when he meets a robot clone of himself.

Hasnaa Descuns, co-founder of SynProNize, remarked, “SynProNize has always strongly believed in the potential for Arabic content to be consumed by audiences from beyond just the MENA region. With this premise we have putting a lot of focus on acquiring and distributing premium Arabic titles to our clients in Africa and Asia. These deals are just the beginning of an ongoing effort by us to take Arabic content to the rest of the world.”